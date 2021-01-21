TOWANDA – Bradford County Pennsylvanians for Human Life will be holding their annual Rally for Life on Sunday, Jan. 24 at 2 p.m., beginning on the steps of the Bradford County Courthouse in Towanda. Everyone is invited to attend, with plenty of room for social distancing.

After brief remarks by BCPHL President Michael Kilmer, the participants will walk up Main Street, ending at St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church for a non-denominational prayer service led by the Rev. Ben Miller. Anyone attending is reminded to socially distance and wear a mask to enter the church by orders of the bishop.

BCPHL states “This is an opportunity to show your support for the unborn, as abortions have continued in spite of government shutdowns and innocent babies continue to lose their lives every day.” For questions about this event, contact Nancy Schrader at (570) 888-3763.

Load comments