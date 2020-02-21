WAVERLY– The First Baptist Church of Waverly, located at 23 Tioga St., has several opportunities for worship and heart preparation leading up to the celebration of the risen Lord.
On Wednesday, Feb. 26 at 7 p.m., there will be an Ash Wednesday service in our Lincoln Lounge. Ashes will be available for those who choose.
Beginning on Wednesday, March 4 at noon, and occurring each Wednesday through April 8, there will be a light lunch along with a devotion given by various pastors.
During Holy week, a short prayer service will be held each evening, Monday through Wednesday, at 6:30 p.m. for a time of reflection. The Maundy Thursday service will be on April 9 at 7 p.m.
On Good Friday, April 10, First Baptist will join with several other churches for the Cross Walk that begins at the Waverly Methodist Church at noon.
An Easter sunrise service will be held at Muldoon Park at 6:30 a.m., followed by breakfast at the church. A contemporary worship service will be at 11 a.m. During this time of Lent, Pastor Steve Dygert will give a series of messages, “Lent: Reflection and Preparation.”
The public is invited and encouraged to join us for any and all events. Questions can be answered by calling the church office at (607) 565-9593.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.