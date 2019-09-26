WEST BURLINGTON – The Bradford County Library presents Allison Caccia, RN, BSN, discussing “Stroke: How to Recognize, Treat, and Prevent,” on Tuesday, Oct. 1 at 6 p.m.
Stroke is the fifth leading cause of death in the United States. When caught in the early stages, strokes can be successfully treated.
Allison Caccia has been a Registered Nurse since 1998. She earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing from Mansfield University in 1998. She currently works at the Guthrie Foundation in Sayre as the Stroke Coordinator. Ms. Caccia is a member of Sigma Theta Tau, the International Honor Society of Nursing, and has spoken extensively on stroke throughout the Twin Tiers.
The Joint Commission and American Heart Association have named Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital a Primary Stroke Center, recognizing their continuous efforts to improve stroke patient outcomes. Guthrie Corning Hospital is a New York designated Primary Stroke Center.
This presentation is free and open to the public. The Bradford County Library is located on Route 6, one mile west of Burlington. For more information, please call the library at (570) 297-2436.
