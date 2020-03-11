SAYRE – The Susquehanna Valley Audubon Society has announced its schedule for spring events.
The club will meet on Tuesday, March 17 at the Athens Wesleyan Church, 3903 Wilawana Road, Sayre. The meetings start at 6 p.m. with a covered dish supper. Those attending the meal, please bring your own table service and a dish to pass. Coffee, tea, water will be provided by the club.
Around 7 p.m. there will be a short business meeting. The program will start at 7:30 p.m. The program for March 17 has the theme of “Nature of Bradford County, Pa.,” and will be presented by Glorya Kerin from Monroeton.
On Tuesday, April 21 at 7:30 p.m., Victor Lamoureux from the Naturalists Club of Broome County, N.Y., will present “Camera Trapping – Tips, Techniques, and Stories.” Camera trapping is a method for capturing wild animals on film when researchers are not present.
Saturday, May 9, the club will participate in the PA Migratory Bird Count. They will meet at 8 a.m. at the Satterlee Creek Environmental Center in Litchfield Township for breakfast in the lodge. Some folks will use the trails to survey the bird populations. Others will stay in the lodge or pavilion and observe the birds in that area. Everyone is welcome to join this bird count. Extra binoculars are available. Many birders have been able to learn how to identify some of the beautiful warblers and other migrants that pass through our area during this spring migration.
On Tuesday, May 12, at 6 p.m., the group will meet at the Airport Senior Community Clubhouse for a meal and a program on “Wildflowers.” This is a very special program of photos taken over a span of 25 years by Ron Young of Troy. Liz Hart has created a Powerpoint of these photos and added some music.
Susquehanna Valley Audubon Society meetings are free and open to the public. Everyone is welcome.
This Audubon bird club has been a part of the Valley since 1941. Current officers are President Duane Wells, First Vice President Trish Benish, Second Vice President Pat Ronsvalle, Secretary Inga Wells, and Treasurer Marsha Zwierlein.
For field trips and summer picnics, check out the website . For more information, contact Inga at (607) 425-7426
