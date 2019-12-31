Datebooks
SPALDING MEMORIAL LIBRARY in Athens will be closed Tuesday, Dec. 31 and Wednesday, Jan. 1 for the New Year’s holiday.
SAYRE PUBLIC LIBRARY will be closed Tuesday, Dec. 31 and Wednesday, Jan. 1 for the New Year’s holiday. The library will reopen for regular hours, 10 a.m.-7:30 p.m., on Thursday, Jan. 2.
WAVERLY FREE LIBRARY will be open Tuesday, Dec. 31 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and will be closed Wednesday, Jan. 1 for the New Year’s holiday. Due to the holiday schedule, Wednesday morning Story Time will not be held, and will resume on Jan. 8.
BRADFORD COUNTY LIBRARY will be closing at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 31 and will be closed on Wednesday, Jan. 1. The library will reopen at 8 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 2.
CLASSES FOR ADULTS WISHING TO LEARN ABOUT THE CATHOLIC FAITH will not be held Tuesday, Dec. 31. Classes will resume on Jan. 7.
PA CAREERLINK BRADFORD/SULLIVAN COUNTIES in Towanda will be closed Wednesday, Jan. 1, in observance of New Year’s Day. the office will reopen at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 2.
IT’S A NEW DAY GROUP (AA), 8 a.m. Monday through Saturday. Sayre Christian Church basement, 427 S. Keystone Ave.
JUST FOR TODAY GROUP (NA) will meet Tuesday evenings at 7 p.m. at the Red Door Cafe, 359 Broad St., Waverly (across from old Waverly Police Station). Use side entrance.
PRINCIPLES BEFORE PERSONALITIES GROUP (AA), 8 p.m. Tuesdays. Held at Valley United Presbyterian Church, 459 Park Ave., Waverly. Open meeting.
