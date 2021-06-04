TOWANDA – A SMART Recovery Program has been added in Bradford County.
The new SMART group will begin June 7 at The Main Link, 17 Pine St., Towanda. The group meets Monday nights from 4-5:30 p.m. The Main Link is a mental health consumer support center that provides drop-in and peer support services in Bradford and Sullivan counties. For more information, call Trudi at (570) 637-0720.
SMART Recovery is a science-based addiction recovery support group where participants learn self-empowering techniques to aid their recovery through mutual-help groups. SMART Recovery focuses on developing a positive, balanced, and healthy lifestyle to manage life’s problems in a sensible and effective way, without substances. The program offers tools to achieve a positive lifestyle change, especially in the areas of your life that are related to drinking or using substances. The facilitator of the SMART Recovery program completed an eight-week certification course (approximately 30 hours of training).
SMART Recovery is currently offered at The Main Link, 118 Desmond St., Sayre, on Tuesdays from 5-6:30 p.m., and every Friday to inmates at the Bradford County Correctional Facility.
