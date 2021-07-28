FREE POP UP FOOD PANTRY will be held Wednesday, July 28 from 11 a.m.-gone, Seventh-day Adventist Church, 4981 Wilawana Road, Sayre. Through Child Hunger Outreach Partners (CHOP).
FREE FRESH PRODUCE POP UP PANTRY will be held Wednesday, July 28 from noon-2 p.m., Rise and Shine Community Center, 411 S. Main St., Athens. Multiple family pick up is allowed. No restrictions.
DRIVE-THROUGH COMMUNITY DINNER will be held Thursday, July 29 from 4 p.m. until gone at Church of the Redeemer, 201 S. Wilbur Ave., Sayre. Free to the public.
”FEED MY SHEEP” FOOD PANTRY will be open again this month on Thursday, July 29 from 9 a.m.-noon and 4-6 p.m. at the Athens United Methodist Church, 118 S. Main St., Athens. A small supply of basic groceries are available for residents of Athens or Sayre school districts. Please note: We will be re-registering all new clients. I.D. is required for all clients. Distribution will be from our large parking lot. Please don’t get out of your vehicle.
