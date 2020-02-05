February is “National Children’s Dental Health Month” and it provides a great opportunity to promote the benefits of good oral health to children, adults, and caregivers.
Bradford-Tioga Head Start is promoting “National Children’s Dental Health Month” with classroom lessons, brushing demonstrations, parent trainings and by including important dental health information in newsletters. In addition, children enrolled in all classrooms and Early Head Start will all receive age-appropriate dental health supplies for use in the home.
Cavities (also known as caries or tooth decay) are one of the most common chronic diseases of childhood in the United States. Untreated cavities can cause pain and infections that may lead to problems with eating, speaking, playing, and learning. Children who have poor oral health often miss more school than children who don’t.
Did you know:
About one out of five (20 percent) children aged 5 to 11 years have at least one untreated decayed tooth?
One out of seven (13 percent) adolescents aged 12 to 19 years have at least one untreated decayed tooth?
Children age 5 to 19 years from low-income families are twice as likely (25 percent) to have cavities, compared with children from higher-income households (11 percent)?
The good news is that cavities are preventable. Fluoride varnish can prevent about one-third (33 percent) of cavities in the primary (baby) teeth. Children living in communities with fluoridated tap water have fewer cavities than children whose water is not fluoridated. Similarly, children who brush daily with fluoride toothpaste will have fewer cavities.
Dental sealants can also prevent cavities for many years. Applying dental sealants to the chewing surfaces of the back teeth prevent 80 percent of cavities.
What can parents and caregivers do to support good dental health? With babies, that means wiping their gums twice a day with a soft, clean cloth. This removes bacteria and sugars that can cause cavities. When a baby’s teeth begin to come in, parents and caregivers should start brushing twice a day with a soft toothbrush and plain water. In addition, make a trip to the dentist by the baby’s first birthday to spot signs of problems and talk to the child’s dentist or doctor about fluoride varnish.
For toddlers and older children, parents and caregivers should make sure the child brushes their teeth twice a day. It is also recommended that they drink tap water that contains fluoride and to follow up with regular visits to the child’s dentist.
Bradford-Tioga Head Start, Inc. is a program that offers state- and federally-funded programs for pregnant mothers, families and their children, newborn up to the age of 5; this includes Early Head Start, Head Start, and Pre-K Counts services. Its mission “…To provide exceptional, educational opportunities and high quality, supportive services which empower children and families to grow and thrive.” For more information call (570) 638-1400, visit www.bradfordtiogahs.org or find us on Facebook.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.