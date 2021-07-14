MANSFIELD – Mansfield University was recently named to Military Times 2021 Best for Vets: Colleges list.
Military Times Best for Vets: Colleges is the largest and most comprehensive rankings of schools for military service members and veterans, helping them make important decisions about their education. Military Times annually ranks participating colleges and universities based on which ones do the most for U.S. veterans.
Mansfield was one of just six Pennsylvania State System universities to receive the distinction in 2021.
More than 300 schools participated in the latest Best for Vets: Colleges survey, which included more than 70 questions seeking details about the school’s costs, programs, policies and services that impact military-connected students. Federal data from the U.S. Departments of Education, Veterans Affairs and Defense, were also considered.
The 2021 Best for Vets: Colleges list can be found on the Military Times website at colleges.militarytimes.com.
More information about Military & Veteran Affairs at Mansfield University is available at mansfield.edu/military-veterans.
