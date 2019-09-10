Datebooks
FREE COMMUNITY MEAL will be held Tuesday, Sept. 10 from 4:30-6 p.m. at Church of the Epiphany hall, 304 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre. Meal includes chicken and biscuits, mashed potatoes, green beans, scalloped corn, fruit salad, fruit cocktail, desserts and beverages. All are welcome for a homecooked meal and fellowship.
CLASSES FOR ADULTS WISHING TO LEARN ABOUT THE CATHOLIC FAITH are held Tuesdays from 6-7:30 p.m., Epiphany School library, Sayre. All are welcome to these no-obligation classes. Sept. 10 topic is “The Faith Journey,” with presenters Carol Meyer and team. Access is through the west door at the back of the school building; parking available at back of the school.
CAREGIVERS’ SUPPORT GROUP, sponsored by the Law Office of Leslie Wizelman and the B/S/S/T Area Agency on Aging, meets at noon the second and fourth Tuesday of each month at The Wellness Room, 3rd Floor of the Guthrie Towanda Memorial Hospital Personal Care Home in Towanda. Anyone taking care of a family member or loved one, be it at home or as a resident of a long-term care facility, are welcome. For information, call Kathy Morrison at the Law Office of Leslie Wizelman at (570) 746-3844, or Carol Dieffenbach at the Area Agency on Aging at (570) 265-6121. Our next meeting will be on Tuesday, Sept. 10.
CHE-HANNA ROCK AND MINERAL CLUB will meet Wednesday, Sept. 11 at 7 p.m. at Sayre High School. The program will be about peridotite mylonites and how they help understanding convection in the mantle, presented by geologist Nikolaus Deems. Everyone is welcome.
SUMMER PARK SERIES will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 11 from 5-7 p.m. in Howard Elmer Park, downtown Sayre. There has been a change in entertainment; a square dance group will be performing. Food available. Free and open to public. Bring own lawn chairs. Hosted by Sayre Business Association.
ATHENS SENIOR CITIZENS CLUB will hold their September luncheon on Wednesday, Sept. 11 at noon at St. John Lutheran Church, Keystone Avenue, Sayre (near RPH). There will be a catered meatloaf dinner from Ted Clark’s Busy Market. Call Dick for details and reservations at (570) 888-3088.
DuPONT RETIREES will meet for lunch on Wednesday, Sept. 11 at 11:30 a.m. at Fortune Buffet, located at 1645 Elmira St., Sayre.
