DELHI, N.Y. – SUNY Delhi announces its dean’s list for the spring 2019 semester, a recognition of academic achievement for students who earn at least a 3.5 grade point average for the semester.

The following local students have been named to the spring 2019 list:

Jeffrey Lynch of Waverly, pursuing an associate degree in Plumbing and Refrigeration.

Gabrielle Schoonover of Athens, pursuing an associate degree in Veterinary Science Technology.

