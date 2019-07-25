DELHI, N.Y. – SUNY Delhi announces its dean’s list for the spring 2019 semester, a recognition of academic achievement for students who earn at least a 3.5 grade point average for the semester.
The following local students have been named to the spring 2019 list:
Jeffrey Lynch of Waverly, pursuing an associate degree in Plumbing and Refrigeration.
Gabrielle Schoonover of Athens, pursuing an associate degree in Veterinary Science Technology.
