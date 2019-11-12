SAYRE – The Susquehanna Valley Audubon Society will meet on Tuesday, Nov. 19 at the Athens Wesleyan Church, 3903 Wilawana Road, Sayre.
At 7:30 p.m., Trish Benish will present a program, “Walking the Portuguese Camino.” She will talk about her journey hiking from Lisbon, Portugal, to Santiago de Compostela in Spain. She will share what it was like being part of this Camino community of people from all different parts of the world.
The program is free and open to the public.
The club has a covered dish supper at 6 p.m. People attending the supper, please bring a dish to pass and your own table service. Dessert, coffee and tea will be provided by the hosts for the evening.
There will be short business meeting and wildlife sighting reports after the supper and before the program.
For more information, contact Inga Wells at (607) 425-7426.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.