SAYRE – The Susquehanna Valley Audubon Society will meet on Tuesday, Nov. 19 at the Athens Wesleyan Church, 3903 Wilawana Road, Sayre.

At 7:30 p.m., Trish Benish will present a program, “Walking the Portuguese Camino.” She will talk about her journey hiking from Lisbon, Portugal, to Santiago de Compostela in Spain. She will share what it was like being part of this Camino community of people from all different parts of the world.

The program is free and open to the public.

The club has a covered dish supper at 6 p.m. People attending the supper, please bring a dish to pass and your own table service. Dessert, coffee and tea will be provided by the hosts for the evening.

There will be short business meeting and wildlife sighting reports after the supper and before the program.

For more information, contact Inga Wells at (607) 425-7426.

