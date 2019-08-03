Datebooks
FREE FELLOWSHIP MEAL will be held Monday, Aug. 5 from 4-5:30 p.m. at The Salvation Army Church dining hall, South Elmer Avenue, Sayre. Meal includes sloppy joe on roll, macaroni salad, vegetable, fruit, dessert and beverage. The food pantry should be open during dinner hours.
WAVERLY SENIOR CITIZENS CLUB will meet Monday, Aug. 5 at noon at the East Waverly Ballpark for their annual picnic. The meal will be catered by Soprano’s; bring your own table service and beverage. Entertainment will be provided by Ted Benjamin.
IT’S A NEW DAY GROUP (AA), 8 a.m. Monday through Saturday. Sayre Christian Church basement, 427 S. Keystone Ave.
PRIMARY PURPOSE GROUP (AA), noon, Monday through Saturday, 427 S. Keystone Ave., Sayre (Sayre Christian Church basement). Tuesday is 12 & 12 meeting and Friday is Big Book meeting.
JUST FOR TODAY GROUP (NA) meets Tuesdays at 7 p.m. at the Red Door Cafe, 359 Broad St., Waverly. Use side entrance.
SAYRE ELKS meet the first and third Tuesday of every month at 7 p.m.
SAYRE ROTARY CLUB meets at The Grille in Sayre at 12:10 p.m. each Tuesday.
SUPPORT GROUPS FOR VICTIMS OF DOMESTIC VIOLENCE AND SEXUAL ASSAULT are offered weekly by the Abuse and Rape Crisis Center. Call the ARCC at 265-5333 for times and locations. All ARCC support groups are free and confidential. ARCC is a United Way agency.
