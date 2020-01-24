ALFRED, N.Y. – Two Bradford County residents have each been awarded a scholarship to attend Alfred State College.
Alyvia Dunham of New Albany was awarded a $4,000 “Out of State Scholarship.” Dunham is slated to graduate in 2020 from Wyalusing Valley Jr-Sr High School and has been accepted into the liberal arts & sciences: math & science (AA) program.
Shelby Pelton of Gillett was awarded a $8,000 “Out of State Scholarship.” Pelton is slated to graduate in 2020 from Athens Area High School and has been accepted into the information technology: network administration (Btech) program.
The “Out of State Scholarship” is awarded to first-time freshmen students who reside and attend high school outside of New York State and will be studying on campus. Students must possess an 85 or better cumulative high school average through their junior year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.