Tyler Fauver, son of Robert and Ann Marie Fauver of Sayre, Pa., has been named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Corning Community College. To be appointed to the dean’s list, a student must maintain a grade point average of 3.50 or higher. Tyler achieved a 3.69 for the 2019 fall semester.

Fauver, a sophomore, is majoring in Mathematics and is in the Liberal Arts and Sciences Mathematics and Sciences program.

Tyler is a 2018 graduate of Athens Area High School.

