POTSDAM, N.Y. – The following local students have been named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester at Clarkson University:

Cassandra Bowman of Waverly, majoring in mathematics; and Abigail R. Searles of Waverly, majoring in environmental engineering.

Dean’s list students must achieve a minimum 3.25 grade point average and also carry at least 14 credit hours.

