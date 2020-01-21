POTSDAM, N.Y. – The following local students have been named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester at Clarkson University:
Cassandra Bowman of Waverly, majoring in mathematics; and Abigail R. Searles of Waverly, majoring in environmental engineering.
Dean’s list students must achieve a minimum 3.25 grade point average and also carry at least 14 credit hours.
