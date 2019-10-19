Datebooks
GUTHRIE POST-CONCUSSION SUPPORT GROUP will meet Sunday, Oct. 20 at 2 p.m. in the 4 Blue Conference Room located on the 4th floor of the Guthrie Medical Group in Sayre. Guest speaker is Brady Liechty, current teacher at Athens Area High School, talking about his concussion history and dealing with post-concussion syndrome. The group is free and all are welcome. For more information, contact Steven Hicks, MS, ATC by email at Steven.Hicks@guthrie.org or visit the group’s Facebook page, Twin Tiers Sports Post-Concussion Support Group.
TOWANDA ELKS LODGE will be accepting donations of non-perishable food items for their Pack the Bus food drive for seniors on Sunday, Oct. 20 at their monthly breakfast buffet, between 8 a.m.-6 p.m. at the Elks Lodge, 929 S. Main St., Towanda. Items collected will be distributed by the Bradford, Sullivan, Susquehanna and Tioga Counties Area Agency on Aging to help local older adults in need. Non-perishable food items can also be dropped off during normal club hours from 3-8 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.
FREE FELLOWSHIP MEAL will be held Monday, Oct. 21 from 4-5:30 p.m. at The Salvation Army Church dining hall, 314 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre. Meal includes hamburger on roll, shell pasta with cheese, tossed salad, fruit, dessert and beverage. The food pantry should be open during dinner hours.
ENGINE CO. NO. 1 MEMBERS: The clambake will be held Saturday, Oct. 26, beginning at noon. Please contact Tom Yonkin at (570) 423-3832 or Fran Webb at (410) 322-8361 no later than Wednesday, Oct. 23 if you plan to attend.
GUITAR CLUB at the Sayre Christian Church, 427 S. Keystone Ave., Sayre, meets every Monday from 6:15-7:45 p.m. All levels of experience are always welcome, as well as other stringed instruments and voices. Children are welcome with adult supervision. The Guitar Club format is learning music by playing (and singing) together. A parking lot is available across from the church on S. Keystone Ave. Enter at side entrance on Lincoln Street. Call (570) 888-2683 for more information.
IT’S A NEW DAY GROUP (AA), 8 a.m. Monday through Saturday. Sayre Christian Church basement, 427 S. Keystone Ave.
