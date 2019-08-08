WEST BURLINGTON – These are some of the many new items added to the Bradford County Library collection in July:
Fiction: “Paranoid” by Lisa Jackson; “Unleashed” by Diana Palmer; “The Shameless” by Ace Atkins; “Under Currents” by Nora Roberts; “Lock Every Door” by Riley Sager; “Knife: A Harry Hole Novel” by Jo Nesbo; “Almost Midnight” by Paul Doiron; “The Last Collection: A Novel of Elsa Schiaperelli and Coco Chanel” by Jeanne Mackin; “The New Girl” by Daniel Silva; and “Shamed” by Linda Castillo.
Non-fiction: “Inspired: Slaying Giants, Walking on Water…” by Rachel Held Evans; “Ghosthunting Pennsylvania” by Rosemary Guiley; “Battlefield Pennsylvania: A Guide to Keystone State’s Most Sacred Ground” by Brady Crytzer; and “The Vagabonds: The Story of Henry Ford and Thomas Edison’s 10-Year Road Trip” by Jeff Guinn.
Christian fiction: “Cross My Heart” by Robin Lee Hatcher; “Yours Truly, Thomas” by Rachel Fordham; and “A Second Chance” by Linda Byler.
Large type: “The Refuge” by Ann Gabhart; “Summer by the Tides” by Denise Hunter; “Fool Me Once” by Catherine Bybee; and “Heaven Adjacent” by Catherine Ryan Hyde.
DVDs: “The Public” with Emilio Estevez, Christian Slater and Jena Malone; “Shazam!” with Zachary Levi and Mark Strong; “Missing Link” (animated) with Hugh Jackman, Stephen Fry and Zoe Saldana; “Lee & Grant” (documentary), narrated by Jonathan Frakes; and “Long Shot” with Seth Rogen and Charlize Theron.
These items and many others have been added to the library’s collection. If we don’t have the item you want, our interlibrary loan service will try to obtain it from another library. For more information, please call the library at (570) 297-2436 or check the website at www.bradfordcountylibrary.org. Like us on Facebook!
