ATHENS – The Universalist Unitarian Church of Athens and Sheshequin, located at 112 North St., Athens, will be holding a trivia contest on Tuesday, Feb. 4 at 7 p.m. for the benefit of the Bradford County Humane Society.

Teams can be made up of six players and first prize will be 50 percent of the proceeds at the door.

Refreshments will also be available to benefit the Bradford County Humane Society.

Load comments