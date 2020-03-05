WAVERLY – The 44th annual Living Stations of the Cross will be enacted at St. James Catholic Church in Waverly on Friday, March 6 at 7 p.m.

In addition to this being a performance by youth members and friends of Blessed Trinity and St. Patrick’s parish, it is also a prayer and an act of love that is offered. It is a dramatic presentation of the passion of Jesus, beginning with his being condemned to death, to being laid in the tomb.

Please join us for this powerful opportunity for prayer. This is not a Catholic service but, rather, open to Christians of all denominations.

St. James is located on the corner of Chemung and Clark streets. A full service elevator is available, adjacent to the west parking lot.

