Athens:
Spalding Memorial Library will be open for browsing by appointments. This will be limited to two appointments per half hour, so we ask that you are prompt to your scheduled appointment. The computers will not be available for use. We ask that you wear a mask when you enter the library. The CDC recommends masks that fit properly. It should fit snugly around the nose and chin with no large gaps around the sides of the face and masks made with tightly woven fabric. We request all patrons wear a CDC recommended face mask. We have disposable masks available for those who do not have them. The CDC does not recommend using face shields or goggles as a substitute for masks.
We will still offer curbside service during our open hours. Monday-Thursday 12-3 p.m. and 4-7 p.m., Friday and Saturday 12-3 p.m.
Please call the library to set up these appointments at (570) 888-7117.
“Chill Out & Read” with Spalding Memorial Library! Read for 100 minutes to earn a winter prize bag (including slime!). Visit our website at www.spaldinglibrary.org and click on “Reading Programs” to register. The program has been extended until March 19, so sign up today!
Join us every Friday at 10 a.m. for Facebook Live Storytime! On March 12, Ms. Jess will read stories about St. Patrick’s Day. The fun begins at 10 a.m. on the Spalding Memorial Library Facebook Page! Grab & Go Storytime Bags are available at the library. Each bag contains crafts and coloring pages that relate to the month’s virtual storytime themes. Call the library to reserve a free bag for your child. If you need crayons and a glue stick or a scarf and beanbag to dance along with our storytime songs, just let us know!
Design your own leprechaun trap! Call the library at (570) 888-7117 to reserve a free kit with supplies to make your own leprechaun trap.
