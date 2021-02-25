OWEGO – “Magic Years,” a virtual parenting series for parents of young children, will be held via Zoom video conferencing.
Cornell Cooperative Extension of Tioga County has announced that the series will be held Thursdays from March 4-April 8 from 1-2 p.m. There is no cost to attend.
The series is open to all parents and caregivers of children ages 0-4. These six classes are designed to assist participants in developing a greater understanding of their children, their families and their parenting practices through research-based information.
Please register for the classes before March 1 by contacting Joan Shultz at Jes49@cornell.edu.
