SAYRE — The Sayre Public Library has organized a virtual scavenger hunt open to anyone ages 14 and up. This scavenger hunt is created with quarantine and social distancing in mind. By offering users a way to get out of the house -while playing with others in a socially distanced manner- we hope to create an engaging and constructive experience. The scavenger hunt also allows users opportunities to engage with various people, places, events, and things in Sayre. This includes local businesses, community events, public spaces, historic sites, and more.
Prizes include:
1st place: 1 Celebrations Black Diamond Cafe $25 gift card, 2 Sayre Theatre movie tickets, and 5 free materials of your choice from the Sayre Library priced book sale
2nd place: 2 Sayre Theatre movie tickets and 5 free materials of your choice from the Sayre Library priced book sale.
3rd place: 5 free materials of your choice from the library priced book sale
Here are a selection of some hunt missions:
Paparazzi (1000 points): Find a small/local business owner. Interview them with about their daily work life in Sayre. Write a detailed paragraph detailing their responses and experience.
Happy Trails (600 points): Walk the the trail at Riverfront Park in downtown Sayre. Check in using your phone’s GPS/location feature.
Historic Hunt (400 points): Find an historic home or building in Sayre and take a unique photo of it.
How it Works:
The scavenger hunt began on Friday, Sept. 11 and will run until Friday, Oct. 2. The hunt will take place through the free app GooseChase. Hunt missions will feature local items and experiences of varying difficulty which users will seek out and post through the app. The app will utilize players’ text, camera, video, and GPS capabilities on their mobile devices. A points system will determine the winners of first, second, and third place prizes. Winners will be contacted through the in-app messenger, as well as announced via Facebook on Saturday, October 3rd. In the event of a tie, the first users to reach the highest number of points will be chosen as the winners. GooseChase allows users to see what missions other participants have posted through a real-time in-game news feed, similar to how Facebook appears. This lends itself to a fun shared experience. In-app notifications are also available.
If you would like to participate, follow these steps:
1. Download the GooseChase iOS or Android app.
2. Choose to register for a personal account with a username & password of your choice.
3. Search for and select the “Sayre Scavenger Hunt” game, or search by game code 3K31QD.
4. Follow the prompts to select or create their player profile. If the player profile has an access code, they will need to enter it here.
Contact the library if you are having difficulty signing up, or have any questions regarding the scavenger hunt.
For more information contact the Sayre Public Library. Happy hunting!
