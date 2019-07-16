ATHENS TOWNSHIP – The Susquehanna Valley Audubon Society invites the public to join them for a bird walk and picnic on Tuesday, July 16 on Round Top Park in Athens.
There will be a bird walk, starting at pavilion 9, at the lower part of the Park on Bobcat Road, at 5 p.m. Some extra binoculars will be available. Please dress for the weather and be aware of the insects that might bite.
At 6 p.m., the group will have a picnic at the pavilion. If attending the picnic, please bring a dish to pass and your own beverage and table service.
After the meal, some of the older club members will stay at the pavilion and enjoy the view of the Valley and birds. Other birders will bird until dark. Directions to the park may be found at the Athens Township website under Townships Services Parks & Recreation.
You do not need to know much about birds to attend Audubon Society meetings. Meetings are always free and open to the public. Our members are friendly and have much knowledge to share.
The Susquehanna Valley Audubon Society was organized in 1941 by local teachers, doctors, business people and folks interested in bringing birds and wildlife back from near extinction and educating the public about these matters. Club dues are still only $5 per person. Monthly meetings are still held on the third Tuesday of the month from September through May and feature a variety of speakers. Meetings always start with a dish-to-pass meal with much camaraderie, sharing of bird and wildlife sightings and topic of current concerns for the survival of birds. For the summer month, there are picnics and bird walks. Meetings are free and open to the public.
The club has been donating books to local libraries in memory of their members for many decades. In memory of members, especially Skip Paul, they constructed a bird house trail at Satterlee Creek Environmental Center in Litchfield and maintain bird houses at Tozer’s Landing. Since 2014, with memorial donations, it started the Terri Callear Donlin Award for a student or groups interested in helping birds and wildlife. To date, six awards have been presented.
Current officers are President Duane Wells, First Vice President Trish Benish, Second Vice President and Memorial Books is Pat Ronsvalle, Treasurer Marsha Zwierlein, Secretary Inga Wells, and Sunshine, Lou DeMarco. For more information regarding the club, contact any of the members or Inga at (607) 425-7426. The club has a website, http://www.susquehannavalleyaudubon.org, and a Facebook page PA/NY Birding.
