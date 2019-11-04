WAVERLY – Disasters can occur at any time with little or no notice. The Citizen Preparedness Corps is a free program delivered statewide by the American Red Cross in partnership with New York State. Developed in the wake of Hurricane Sandy, the program seeks to improve community resiliency on an individual and household level by teaching citizens valuable life skills on how to prepare for, respond to, and recover from any natural or man-made disaster.
Please join Tioga Opportunities, Inc. for this informational presentation on Tuesday, Nov. 12 from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Waverly Village Municipal Building, 32 Ithaca St.
The program is free to attend, but registration is required. Please call (607) 687-4120, ext. 331, to reserve your seat.
