SAYRE – St. John Lutheran Church invites the public to “Family Fun Night” on Wednesday, July 21 from 6-7:30 p.m. Rain date is Thursday, July 22 from 6-7 p.m.

The event will feature fun for the whole family. We will be enjoying outdoor games and crafts with a water theme. Shorts and flip flops or water shoes are recommended.

The church is located at 207 S. Hopkins St. in Sayre (enter from Chemung Street, across from Family Dollar store). Call (570) 888-2412 with any questions. No registration is necessary for the event.

