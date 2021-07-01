Celebrate July 4 this year with Stephen Foster and American songs, presented by the winds, brass and percussion members of the Northern Tier Symphony under the direction of Matthew Radspinner. Two free concerts will be presented on Saturday, July 3.
The first concert will be held at 1 p.m. at the Wyalusing Presbyterian Church, 102 Church St., Wyalusing.
The second concert will be held at 6 p.m. at Tommy Fairchild Memorial Park, 227 Old Route 6 Road, Towanda (former Eastside Riverfront Park).
Attendees are invited to bring a lawn chair and picnic to the concerts.
Rain venue will be Keystone Theater, 601 Main St., Towanda.
Visit the website www.NorthernTierSymphony.org for more free concerts and click the “Donate” button to support the orchestra’s free concert series.
