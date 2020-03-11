LOUNSBERRY – The Tioga-Nichols Area Lions Club will be holding its annual Book Sale and Soup Lunch. This event will be held on Saturday, March 14 at the Lounsberry Methodist Church.

Doors will open at 10 a.m. and the event runs until 2 p.m. A bag sale will begin at 12:30 p.m.

There will be a variety of soups to choose from, as well as a grilled cheese sandwich, drink and dessert is included in the price. Along with lunch will be a huge selection of hardcover and paperback books for sale.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the club’s Community Fund.

Load comments