LeROY – LeRoy Heritage Museum will host the second annual Barclay Mountain Heritage Day on Aug. 10 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. The event will be held at the community grounds next to the museum located at 257 Mill St. in LeRoy, Bradford County. Please note that the event will be held rain or shine.
Barclay Mountain Heritage Day will highlight the mountain and educate visitors about its history, which is part of the mission of LeRoy Heritage Museum. At the same time, proceeds raised from the event will benefit the museum building project as it repurposes an 1896 shingle-style Victorian hotel as an expanded museum. The hotel was built in LeRoy using wood sawn on the mountain.
Barclay Mountain Heritage Day will feature free programs and entertainment beginning at 10 a.m. with a program about Barclay Mountain coal miners who became Civil War soldiers, presented by Kurt Lafy in the main program tent. “Noggin Hill,” Philadelphia’s popular band specializing in old-time, bluegrass, and Americana, will perform from 11:15 a.m.-12:45 p.m. near the community building. Matt Carl, president of LeRoy Heritage Museum, will present a program on the early history of exploration and coal mining on Barclay Mountain at 1 p.m., under the main program tent. Award-winning educator and musician Van Wagner will delight the audience with a program about log rafting at 2:30 p.m., followed by a concert of heritage music presented by Wagner at 3:30 p.m., also under the main program tent.
All those interested in these programs/concerts are advised to bring their own camping chair for seating if they wish, as seating for these events won’t be provided.
Throughout the day, exhibitors will be sharing and demonstrating from their own tents or tables throughout the grounds, both inside the community building and out. Some of these include the Endless Mountains Primitive Outdoorsmen; Bradford County Conservation District (bark peeling and the tanning process); Loyalsock Forest District Bureau; Civilian Conservation Corps history; Che-Hanna Rock & Mineral Club; Susquehanna Valley Audubon Society; Pennsylvania Lumber Museum (log sawing and other activities); Bradford County Historical Society (exhibit of Barclay Mountain photographs); Tioga Point Museum (exhibit of historical maps); Abandoned Pennsylvania Coal Mines Facebook page administrator, Kyle Fowler (coal mining tools and equipment); blacksmithing using Barclay Mountain coal; Chief Oil & Gas; Energy Transfer Partners; a Civil War tent and display; and other organizations. Other private collections will feature the Susquehanna & New York Railroad, coal mining, lumbering, and other history.
In addition to exhibitors, various vendors will be onsite selling their work, including local reproduction railroad station signs, town signs, woodcrafts, photography, books, and other products.
A variety of food will be available throughout the day, including Italian sausage, hot dogs, cheese steaks, hamburgers, fries, chicken sandwiches, chicken spiedies, sirloin steak sandwiches, deep fried Oreos, ice cream, soft serve, shakes, and floats. A dining tent will be furnished for those wishing to relax and enjoy lunch.
There is no credit processing available on the grounds, so visitors should plan accordingly.
Inside the front room of the community building, a large silent auction will be going on all day and there will be 50/50 tickets sold throughout the day. Anyone interested in donating a basket of items or a single item to the auction to benefit the building project can drop them off on the morning of Aug. 10 between 7-8:30 a.m. at the community building.
The current museum on Mill Street, as part of its collection, houses the largest number of Laquin artifacts available for public display anywhere. Many new Laquin pieces were added this year. The museum and its gift shop, where local history books and souvenirs can be found, such as T-shirts, postcards, Bradford County history playing cards, and more, will be open during the event. Admission to the museum is a donation to benefit the museum building project. Donation boxes will also be available at the program tent and in the silent auction room for those wishing to support the work of the museum. The first 50 visitors to the gift shop who are descendants of Barclay Mountain families who once lived on, worked on, or had a cabin on the mountain will receive a free special edition 2019 BMHD commemorative button identifying them as a “Descendant.”
Parking for the event will be available on the lower field on the community grounds and the adjoining Whitehead field at the rear of the grounds. There is also parking available on Mill Street. Handicapped parking will be available at the event entrance.
The event offers free admission and free parking.
More information about Barclay Mountain Heritage Day may be found by visiting www.leroyheritage.org/2019-event or by calling (570) 364-5003. Check out our special promotional video for the event on our website.
