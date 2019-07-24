Dora and Kenneth Walters were recently honored with a celebration to mark their 50th wedding anniversary. The joyous occasion with friends and family took place at the Honest Horse Thieves club in Athens. Fun and games were enjoyed by all.
Invited guest Rep. Tina Pickett presented a citation from the Pennsylvania House of Representatives to mark the golden anniversary of 50 years. Rep. Pickett read the citation that stated Kenneth Lee Walters, known as Pete, and Dora Amy Lee were married on July 26, 1969 at the Ulster Methodist Church by Reverend Williams.
Together the Walters enjoy fishing, hunting and raising vegetables. They are also known for growing sweet corn on their Route 220 farm in Ulster Township in Milan. They have lived on Walters Farm, which has been in the Walters family for generations, and raised their three daughters Christine, Michelle and Ann. They have been blessed with five grandchildren, Mariah, Abigail, Cassandra, Kendra and Ryan.
The Walters feel they have been blessed by God with their family and picture postcard cornfields and vegetable stand.
Cards can be mailed to them at 27493 Route 220, Milan, PA 18831.
