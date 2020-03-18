Datebooks
FREE COMMUNITY MEAL scheduled for Thursday, March 19 at St. James Church in Waverly has been canceled.
PANCAKE BREAKFAST FUNDRAISER scheduled at the Valley Active Living Center in Athens on Thursday, March 19 has been canceled.
“SICKNESS TO HEALTH” SERIES scheduled for Thursday, March 19 at Robert Packer Hospital has been postponed. If you have questions or would like to attend in the future, please feel free to contact fsthSayre@gmail.com, call (570) 888-1448 or text (503) 409-0759.
TOWANDA AREA SENIOR CITIZENS CLUB meeting scheduled for Thursday, March 19 at the Fortune Buffet in Athens has been canceled, due to potential Coronavirus threat.
IT’S A NEW DAY GROUP (AA), 8 a.m. Monday through Saturday. Sayre Christian Church basement, 427 S. Keystone Ave.
PRIMARY PURPOSE GROUP (AA), noon, Monday through Saturday, 427 S. Keystone Ave., Sayre (Sayre Christian Church basement).
A DRUG IS A DRUG IS A DRUG (NA) will meet Wednesdays at 7 p.m. at the Red Door Cafe, 359 Broad St., Waverly. Use side entrance.
SURVIVOR’S BIG BOOK/12 &12 MEETING (AA), 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Trinity Episcopal Church Parsonage (across from church), 700 Main St., Athens.
