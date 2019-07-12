Wysox – “Doubly Blessed” is the brother and sister team of Loretta Stevens and Walt Robinson. They will provide the special music at the Standing Stone United with Christ Church this Sunday, July 14 at 7 p.m.
Why the name “Doubly Blessed,” you ask? It’s their hope and prayer that the audience is encouraged and blessed by what they hear as much as Walt and Loretta are in sharing their talents for the Lord. Walt and Loretta have provided special music and programs over the last 35 years in local churches, at weddings funerals, meetings, special events, and other functions. Their music includes traditional, contemporary, southern gospel, and country.
Loretta attends the Wysox Presbyterian Church where she sings in the choir and serves as church organist. Walt attends the Rome Methodist Church where he sings with the choir and often provides special music. Faith Jaynes is organist, Carol O’Brien is pianist, and the Rev. Terry Parks will lead the service of worship. Come and enjoy a wonderful evening worshipping Christ through music.
At Route 187/Route 6 intersection in Wysox, take Route 6 east toward Wyalusing. Go 2.4 miles and take a right on River Road (down along the Susquehanna River). The church is 2 miles on the left. If you are coming west on Route 6 from the Wyalusing area, in Rummerfield you will make a left-hand turn on River Road and the church is about 2.7 miles on the right.
