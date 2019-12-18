SAYRE – The Sayre Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) at 427 S. Keystone Ave., Sayre, will host a “Community Blue Christmas Service” on Thursday, Dec. 19 at 7 p.m.
This service is for those who struggle with the loss of loved ones during the holiday season. Other Valley churches will be part of this service. All are welcome.
Call (570) 888-2683 for more information.
