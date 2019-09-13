WEST BURLINGTON – The Bradford County Library has announced the upcoming schedule for bookmobile visits.
Sept. 16: Bentley Creek Baptist Church, 9 a.m.; and the Village Green in East Smithfield, 10:30 a.m.
Sept. 18: Valley Senior Center in Athens, 9 a.m.; and Chemung View Apartments in Athens, 2 p.m.
Sept. 19: Beacon Light Center in Ulster at 9:45 a.m.; Mather Memorial Library in Ulster at 10:45 a.m.; and Sayre Athens Milan Head Start in Athens at 1 p.m.
Sept. 23: Stepping Stones Early Learning in Troy at 10:15 a.m.; Sylvania Post Office, 12:30 p.m.; and Senior Center/Hillside in Troy, 2 p.m.
Sept. 24: Bradford County Manor in Burlington, 1:30 p.m.
Sept. 25: Warren Center Post Office, 9 a.m.
Sept. 26: Leaps and Bounds in Troy, 9 a.m.; Head Start 1 in Troy, 10 a.m.; Head Start 2 in Troy, 10:45 a.m.; Reynolds Memorial Apartments in Troy, noon; Allen F. Pierce Library in Troy, 2:30 p.m.; and Columbia Cross Roads Post Office, 3 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.