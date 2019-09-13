WEST BURLINGTON – The Bradford County Library has announced the upcoming schedule for bookmobile visits.

Sept. 16: Bentley Creek Baptist Church, 9 a.m.; and the Village Green in East Smithfield, 10:30 a.m.

Sept. 18: Valley Senior Center in Athens, 9 a.m.; and Chemung View Apartments in Athens, 2 p.m.

Sept. 19: Beacon Light Center in Ulster at 9:45 a.m.; Mather Memorial Library in Ulster at 10:45 a.m.; and Sayre Athens Milan Head Start in Athens at 1 p.m.

Sept. 23: Stepping Stones Early Learning in Troy at 10:15 a.m.; Sylvania Post Office, 12:30 p.m.; and Senior Center/Hillside in Troy, 2 p.m.

Sept. 24: Bradford County Manor in Burlington, 1:30 p.m.

Sept. 25: Warren Center Post Office, 9 a.m.

Sept. 26: Leaps and Bounds in Troy, 9 a.m.; Head Start 1 in Troy, 10 a.m.; Head Start 2 in Troy, 10:45 a.m.; Reynolds Memorial Apartments in Troy, noon; Allen F. Pierce Library in Troy, 2:30 p.m.; and Columbia Cross Roads Post Office, 3 p.m.

