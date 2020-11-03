BUFFALO, N.Y. – Rachel Ovedovitz, of Waverly, is among nearly 500 new students at Canisius College, navigating college life for the first time while embracing a new normal marked by the coronavirus. The incoming class includes first-year and transfer students, and represents more than 200 high schools from 21 states and eight countries.
Ovedovitz graduated from Waverly High School.
