BUFFALO, N.Y. – Rachel Ovedovitz, of Waverly, is among nearly 500 new students at Canisius College, navigating college life for the first time while embracing a new normal marked by the coronavirus. The incoming class includes first-year and transfer students, and represents more than 200 high schools from 21 states and eight countries.

Ovedovitz graduated from Waverly High School.

