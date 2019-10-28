Carrington

Born to Kristen and Adam Carrington of Rome, a daughter, Lillian Marie, on Oct. 7, 2019 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Brookens/Camp

Born to Dallas Brookens and Alex Camp of Wyalusing, a son, Lucas Michael Lincoln, on Oct. 8, 2019 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Jennings

Born to Emily Jennings of Canton, a son, Braxton Scott, on Oct. 11, 2019 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Poulton

Born to Desiree Poulton of Towanda, a daughter, Mylah Sue, on Oct. 12, 2019 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Albers

Born to Ashley and Aaron Albers of Dushore, a daughter, Harmony Grace, on Oct. 12, 2019 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Fox

Born to Marissa and Joseph Fox of Troy, a son, Karson Blair, on Oct. 13, 2019 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Shovlin

Born to Sara and Gerald Shovlin Jr. of Athens, a daughter, Abigail Elizabeth, on Oct. 15, 2019 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Cotto/McNeil

Born to Destiny Cotto and Michael McNeil of Barton, N.Y., a daughter, Karleigh Rose, on Oct. 15, 2019 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Wheeler

Born to Jan Wheeler of Athens, a daughter, Mia Rose, on Oct. 16, 2019 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Johnson/Brundege

Born to Danielle Johnson and Michael Brundege of Waverly, N.Y., a daughter, Raelynn Anna Rose, on Oct. 17, 2019 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Peckham/Shock

Born to Anna Peckham and William Shock of Pine City, N.Y., a daughter, Charlotte Jane, on Oct. 18, 2019 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Load comments