Carrington
Born to Kristen and Adam Carrington of Rome, a daughter, Lillian Marie, on Oct. 7, 2019 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Brookens/Camp
Born to Dallas Brookens and Alex Camp of Wyalusing, a son, Lucas Michael Lincoln, on Oct. 8, 2019 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Jennings
Born to Emily Jennings of Canton, a son, Braxton Scott, on Oct. 11, 2019 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Poulton
Born to Desiree Poulton of Towanda, a daughter, Mylah Sue, on Oct. 12, 2019 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Albers
Born to Ashley and Aaron Albers of Dushore, a daughter, Harmony Grace, on Oct. 12, 2019 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Fox
Born to Marissa and Joseph Fox of Troy, a son, Karson Blair, on Oct. 13, 2019 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Shovlin
Born to Sara and Gerald Shovlin Jr. of Athens, a daughter, Abigail Elizabeth, on Oct. 15, 2019 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Cotto/McNeil
Born to Destiny Cotto and Michael McNeil of Barton, N.Y., a daughter, Karleigh Rose, on Oct. 15, 2019 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Wheeler
Born to Jan Wheeler of Athens, a daughter, Mia Rose, on Oct. 16, 2019 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Johnson/Brundege
Born to Danielle Johnson and Michael Brundege of Waverly, N.Y., a daughter, Raelynn Anna Rose, on Oct. 17, 2019 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Peckham/Shock
Born to Anna Peckham and William Shock of Pine City, N.Y., a daughter, Charlotte Jane, on Oct. 18, 2019 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.