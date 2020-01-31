KEUKA PARK, N.Y. – Julie Wheeler, daughter of Greg and Tonia Wheeler of Athens, has been named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at Keuka College.

Wheeler, a junior, is studying Occupational Therapy.

A Keuka College student must earn at least a 3.50 grade point average for a minimum of 12 semester credit hours to be eligible for the dean’s list.

Load comments