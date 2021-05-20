VALLEY FIREFIGHTERS MEETING will be held Thursday, May 20 at the Wheelock Fire Station in Milltown at 7:30 p.m.
FREE TAKEOUT COMMUNITY MEAL will be held Thursday, May 20 from 4:30 p.m., as available, served from St. James Catholic Church, 503 Clark St., Waverly. Guests should enter from Chemung Street and follow the signs; the meal will be takeout only from the white garage behind the church. Menu is chicken/biscuits, mashed potatoes, vegetable and dessert.
TWIN TIER ANTIQUE TRACTOR AND MACHINERY CLUB will meet Thursday, May 20 at 6:30 p.m. at the Bradford County Extension Office in Towanda. We will be talking about our monthly pulls and our show next month. We hope to see you there.
THE SALVATION ARMY, 314 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre, continues to offer free breakfast and food bag every Tuesday and Friday morning from 9-10 a.m.
SOUTH LITCHFIELD (BUMPVILLE) CEMETERY ASSOCIATION will hold its annual meeting on Saturday, May 22 at the cemetery. There will be a cleanup bee starting at 9 a.m. with the meeting to follow at noon. In event of inclement weather, the meeting will be held in Rodney Arnold’s garage. All interested are encouraged to attend.
