WEST BURLINGTON – These are some of the many new items added to the Bradford County Library collection in December:
Fiction: “Just Watch Me” by Jeffry Lindsay; “Sword of Kings” by Bernard Cornwell; “Under Occupation” by Alan Furst; and “Bloomland” by John Englehardt.
Non Fiction: “Blowout” by Rachel Maddow; “The Irishman: Frank Sheeran and Closing the Case on Jimmy Hoffa” by Charles Brandt; and “Little Weirds” by Jenny Slate.
Christian fiction: “Lake Season” by Denise Hunter; “The Major’s Daughter” by Regina Jennings; and “The Bridge to Belle Island” by Julie Klassen.
Large type: “Fatal Strike” by DiAnn Mills; “Let It Snow” by Nancy Thayer; “White Christmas Wedding” by Celeste Winters; “When Christmas Comes” by Katherine Spencer; and “A Christmas Home” by Marta Perry.
DVDs: “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” with Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt; “Abominable” (animated) with Chloe Bennet and Albert Tsai; “Ad Astra” with Brad Pitt, Tommy Lee Jones, and Donald Sutherland; “Downton Abbey” with Matthew Goode and Maggie Smith; and “Judy” with Renee Zellweger and Jessie Buckley.
These items and many others have been added to the library’s collection. If we don’t have the item you want, our interlibrary loan service will try to obtain it from another library. For more information, please call the library at (570) 297-2436 or check the website at www.bradfordcountylibrary.org. Like us on Facebook!
