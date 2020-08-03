ATHENS — This year’s pandemic and its associated emergency closures have created much stress and confusion for our community. The Spalding Memorial Library has been reopened for services since May 25. The library has adopted a number of policy and procedure changes to ensure the well-being and safety of its patrons and staff. While we have endeavored to notify patrons of any outstanding materials they may have, a number of materials remain overdue at this time.
The Library has recently decided to offer fine forgiveness for any materials that remain outstanding following the emergency closure. If you have overdue items from us, please return them by August 17th to take advantage of this forgiveness offer. All late fines on materials that have become overdue since the Pandemic closure will be forgiven. However, costs for materials that have been lost or destroyed will not be eligible for forgiveness, and patrons will be asked to pay for or replace those items.
The library is hopeful that our patron families will take advantage of this offer. We have worked hard to adapt to the many changes brought on by this year’s Pandemic. In addition to fine forgiveness, we have lowered the overdue fees for our DVDs from $1.00/day to $.25/day for the remainder of this year. All borrowed materials are also now set up to renew automatically for the maximum number of renewals allowed.
Among the recent changes at the library is the need to now “quarantine” items that patrons have returned to us. All items are subject to a 72-hour quarantine period. This means that items will remain on patrons’ accounts for up to four days after they are returned to us. To accommodate this, we have built in a ten-day “grace period,” during which no late fines will be accrued.
We appreciate your support as we work to serve your library needs. Please contact the library at 570.888.7117 with any questions. The library is open by appointment and for curbside service, Monday – Thursday 12-3 pm & 4-7 pm, Friday & Saturday 12-3 pm.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.