BINGHAMTON — The Ross Park Zoo is excited to announce the birth of an African penguin chick, hatched on June 20, 2020 to parents Adasha and Howard.
Penguins have been a staple species at the zoo since 1997, but this is the first successful hatch. The healthy chick has been growing rapidly and has been gaining weight every day.
African penguins are native to southern coastal Africa. Not all penguins like it cold—these penguins prefer temperatures between 40- and 70-degrees Fahrenheit! Although it can get very hot in their natural habitat, they have bare skin along their legs and around their eyes to help keep them cool. They spend their days feeding in the ocean, consuming small fish, squid, and shellfish.
These penguins have many different characteristics that help them hunt and swim in the water. They have flipper-like wings and webbed feet to help them reach speeds of up to 13 mph. They have 70 feathers per square inch that overlap to keep them waterproof, and they have a nictitating membrane (a third eyelid) which acts like a set of goggles.
The African Penguin is an endangered species, with only 52,000 birds remaining in the wild. This is due to the collection of penguin droppings, also known as guano, by humans for fertilization. To gather large amounts, heavy equipment is brought in that destroys the penguins’ nesting sites.
The African penguin exhibit at the Ross Park Zoo is currently closed due to safety measures and precautions surrounding COVID. Visit us on Facebook and Instagram for updates on the penguin chick and upcoming events.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.