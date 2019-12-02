WEST BURLINGTON – The Bradford County Library’s new bookmobile will be on a special tour visiting communities throughout the county. This tour is for November and December only. Here is the schedule for the final leg of the Wheelie Good Books Tour:

Monday, Dec. 2: Troy Senior Center/Hillcrest Apartments, 11 a.m.; and Allen F. Pierce Library, 1 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 3: Keystone Manor, noon; and Mather Memorial Library, 2 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 4: Sayre Public Library, 10 a.m.; and Page Manor Apartments, 12:30 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 5: Wells Township Hall, 9 a.m.; First Citizens Bank, Millerton, 10:45 a.m.; First Citizens Bank, Gillett, 12:30 p.m.; and Columbia Cross Roads Post Office, 2 p.m.

Please check the library’s website, www.bradfordcountylibrary, for the full schedule. Updates will be posted on the library’s Facebook page as needed.

