Clay planter workshop

Bradford County Regional Arts Council has announced a new Thursdays in the Studio workshop will be held May 13 in the Lower Level Studio of the Keystone Theatre in Towanda. Workshop participants will be instructed on how to design and create three clay planters, like the ones pictured here.

 Photo provided

TOWANDA – The Bradford County Regional Arts Council is excited to announce a new Thursdays in the Studio workshop. Join us on Thursday, May 13 in the Lower Level Studio of the Keystone Theatre from 6-8 p.m. for a clay workshop in hand-building and texture with artist and owner of Creek Road Pottery, Al Wayman.

Workshop participants will be instructed on how to design and create three clay planters. Cost per person is $55.

To ensure that we can adhere to social distancing guidelines, space for this workshop is limited. Registration with payment is required to reserve your spot. Masks will be required to be worn by all participants and social distancing guidelines will be followed. In the event that the workshop is cancelled or rescheduled, a full refund will be provided to all registered participants.

Those interested in participating in this workshop may call the BCRAC Office at (570) 268-2787 or send an email to programs@bcrac.org by Friday, May 7 to register.

This workshop is made possible by the Bradford County Regional Arts Council with support from United Way of Bradford County and Pennsylvania Council on the Arts.

