TOWANDA — It was a cool, cloudy and breezy day when the Towanda Area Senior citizens held their annual picnic, Thursday July 16 at the Wysox River Access pavilion by the river.
President Bob Whipple welcomed everyone and then offered the blessing before the luncheon, and also led us in the flag salute.
Twenty two members enjoyed hot dogs furnished and grilled by Bob and Anita Whipple. Each member also furnished a dish to share for the buffet style picnic. There was a lovely selection of hot and cold vegetables dishes, salads, chips and desserts such as cakes, cookies and a pie.
Everyone not only took pleasure in the meal, but also the fellowship of being together again. With the spread of the coronavirus we all have been pretty much “shut-ins” except for necessary trips to the grocery store or to the doctor’s office.
Following the luncheon, President Whipple conducted a short business meeting during which it was voted upon to have another picnic next month on Thursday, August 6 at noon with everyone to bring a dish to share.
President Whipple announced the birthdays for July and they were; Ken Bartholomew (31), Midge Brown (16), Cherie Foster (9), Verna Lines (14), Jim McGuire (11), Anita Moore (25), and Marguerite Shaner (5). “Happy Birthday” was sung to the celebrants attending. “Happy Anniversary” was also sung to Zanetta and Carl Tewksbury (22) celebrating 53 years of wedded bliss.
President Whipple closed the meeting by reading a joke about a motel, a dog and a welcome; and Bob also read a poem about ‘Old Age’, creating quite a chuckle.
The next scheduled meeting will be a buffet picnic with a dish to share at the Wysox River Access Park, in the pavilion by the river, Thursday, August 6 with Tina Pickett as our guest and speaker.
