LEWISBURG, Pa. – Ariana Gambrell, a Undeclared major in the Class of 2023, from Sayre, Pa., was named to the dean’s list at Bucknell University during the fall semester of the 2019-20 academic year.
A student must earn a grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a scale of 4.0 to receive dean’s list recognition.
