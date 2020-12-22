WAVERLY – “Glory to God in the highest, and on earth peace, good will toward men.” (Luke 2:14). Despite the pandemic, the Waverly First Baptist Church will be celebrating the birth of our Savior Jesus Christ on Christmas Eve. As is our tradition, we will be having a candelight service with a time of reflection and music. Please note that masks and social distancing will be required.
For those not comfortable with attending in person, we invite all to participate via Facebook (just search for Waverly First Baptist). Have your candle ready and join in singing “Silent Night” by candlelight.
The service will begin at 7 p.m. The church is located at 23 Tioga St. in Waverly.
You can also watch Sunday morning services at 11 a.m. each week.
