Datebooks
FREE FELLOWSHIP MEAL will be held Thursday, Nov. 7 from 4-5:30 p.m. at Waverly United Methodist Church, 158 Chemung St., Waverly.
TOWANDA AREA SENIOR CITIZENS CLUB will meet Thursday, Nov. 7 at noon in Ferguson Hall in the Wysox Presbyterian Church. Douglas Walton from the Laceyville area will provide musical entertainment and Bill Wall will be the host greeter. All Bradford/Sullivan county seniors/retirees are welcome to attend and join us in friendship. Please bring a dish to share and your own table service. Coffee and tea are provided.
LT. ASA STEVENS CHAPTER OF THE DAUGHTERS OF THE AMERICAN REVOLUTION will meet Saturday, Nov. 9 at 11 a.m. in the basement of the Christ Episcopal Church, 1 Main St., Towanda. All ladies who are working on their ancestry to become members are more than welcome to attend our meeting.
VALLEY BUSINESS WOMEN’S NETWORK will meet Wednesday, Nov. 13 at 6 p.m. at Grace Chinese Buffet on Elmira Street, Athens Township. This month’s speaker will be Sharon Hildebrant, Sayre elementary school teacher and founder of the “Just a Penny” Project. The meeting is open to the public. Call (570) 731-0553 to reserve a spot for for more information. Members are reminded to bring their raffle baskets to the meeting.
ATHENS SENIOR CITIZENS CLUB will hold its Thanksgiving luncheon on Wednesday, Nov. 13 at noon at the Airport Seniors Center Community Hall, Sayre. Serving complete turkey dinner and pies; coffee will be provided. Please bring own table service and drink. Call Dick at (570) 888-3088 for reservations.
INTERMEDIATE SPANISH CONVERSATIONAL GROUP meets every Thursday from 4-5:30 p.m. at the Waverly Free Library. Membership is free. For more information or help in assessing your skill level qualifications for membership, please contact Jill Worthington at porigow@epix.net or Angie Hollenback at angie.hollenback@gmail.com.
IT’S A NEW DAY GROUP (AA), 8 a.m. Monday through Saturday. Sayre Christian Church basement, 427 S. Keystone Ave.
GAMBLERS ANONYMOUS meets Friday evenings from 7-8 p.m. at Sayre Christian Church, 427 S. Keystone Ave. Use side entrance – down the stairs and to the right. This is an open meeting.
ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS has a toll-free hotline for help. Local residents can call 1 (800) 233-3840.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.