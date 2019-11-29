SAYRE – Guthrie invites the public to a festive holiday shopping event on Sunday, Dec. 1 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. in the Clinic Atrium on the Guthrie Sayre campus.

The Guthrie Holiday Craft Fair will feature employee artisans offering shoppers a chance to find unique, handmade gifts for the holidays. All proceeds from the event will be distributed between the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital Auxiliary and the Guthrie Mark Stensager Human Services Fund.

For more information, please contact Suzanne Storelli at (570) 887-2523 or email storelli_suzanne@guthrie.org.

