Zimmer – Chedzoy
The engagement of Caitlin Zimmer of Waverly, N.Y., to Ian Chedzoy of Watkins Glen, N.Y., has been announced.
The bride-elect is the daughter of John and Kristi Zimmer of Waverly, N.Y.
Caitlin is a 2017 graduate of Waverly High School and is attending Alfred University, and will be graduating in December 2021.
Her fiance is the son of Brett and Maria Chedzoy of Watkins Glen, N.Y.
Ian is a 2016 graduate of Watkins Glen High School and 2020 graduate of Alfred University.
He is employed at Corning, Inc., in Corning, N.Y.
The couple is planning a June 11, 2022 wedding.
