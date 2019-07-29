FREE SUMMER FOOD SERVICE PROGRAM is held Mondays through Fridays in Sayre High School cafeteria (through Aug. 2). Breakfast and lunch are free for ages 18 and younger. Breakfast from 8:30-9 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m.-12:15 p.m. Participants do not have to be enrolled in Sayre Rec Program and do not have to live in Sayre.
FREE SUMMER FOOD PROGRAM in Tioga County, N.Y., has two sites serving free breakfast and lunch, Monday through Friday. Open to youths ages 18 and younger. Meals available for adults accompanying children. At Waverly High School (through Aug. 16), breakfast is held from 7:30-8:30 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; and at East Waverly Park (through Aug. 2), breakfast from 8:30-9:30 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
IT’S A NEW DAY GROUP (AA), 8 a.m. Monday through Saturday. Sayre Christian Church basement, 427 S. Keystone Ave.
TOPS (TAKE OFF POUNDS SENSIBLY) NO. 899 meets every Monday at the Church of the Redeemer, South Wilbur Avenue, Sayre (across from Robert Packer Hospital) from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. No meetings on holidays. The meeting is held downstairs and there is free parking. You are invited to attend your first meeting without commitment. For more information, call Rose at (607) 221-6797.
WAVERLY TAKE OFF POUNDS SENSIBLY NO. 646 meets Mondays at the Waverly United Methodist Church at 8 a.m. Meeting follows weigh-in. Call (570) 882-8064 or (570) 731-4145.
VALLEY OVEREATERS ANONYMOUS meets Wednesdays at 7 p.m. at the Sayre Christian Church, corner of Lincoln Street and South Keystone Avenue, Sayre. There are no dues or fees required. No weigh-ins. Help with compulsive overeating. For more information, contact Lori at (570) 882-9716.
MY BROTHER’S KEEPER meets Tuesdays at 9:30 a.m.-noon in the Athens United Methodist Church, 118 S. Main St. Volunteers welcome to make sleeping bags for the homeless. No skills needed. For more information call 888-0885 or 888-9053.
TRINITY OF BRADFORD COUNTY AND THE CENTER OF EXCELLENCE present “Family And Friends,” a weekly support meeting for those who struggle with addiction and for those who love someone who does. Meetings are held Monday evenings at the Main Link in Towanda (17 Pine St.) at 6:30 p.m. Together we will grow in knowledge, understanding and love for those suffering directly and indirectly from addiction. Refreshments provided. Questions? Call Keith at (607) 378-7182 or send an e-mail to kkinsman@casa-trinity.org.
PRIMARY PURPOSE GROUP (AA), noon, Monday through Saturday, 427 S. Keystone Ave., Sayre (Sayre Christian Church basement). Tuesday is 12 & 12 meeting and Friday is Big Book meeting.
